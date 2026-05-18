Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 168.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 81.28% to Rs 293.26 crore

Net profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 168.71% to Rs 37.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 81.28% to Rs 293.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 161.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.21% to Rs 112.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.89% to Rs 904.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 562.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.