Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 45.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 88.12% to Rs 251.29 croreNet profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 45.38% to Rs 26.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 88.12% to Rs 251.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 133.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales251.29133.58 88 OPM %21.3830.65 -PBDT45.2629.78 52 PBT37.6725.29 49 NP26.9118.51 45
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