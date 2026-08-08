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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 45.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 45.38% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 88.12% to Rs 251.29 crore

Net profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 45.38% to Rs 26.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 88.12% to Rs 251.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 133.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales251.29133.58 88 OPM %21.3830.65 -PBDT45.2629.78 52 PBT37.6725.29 49 NP26.9118.51 45

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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