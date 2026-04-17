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Apollo Micro Systems receives license for manufacturing of ammunitions

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Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Apollo Micro Systems has been granted a License by the Government of India, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), for the manufacture of ammunitions.

The License authorises Apollo Micro Systems to manufacture, assemble, integrate, and proof-test the following high-value strategic weapon systems and munitions. For the following category and system the License has been granted:

1. Arms of Caliber Above 12.7mm (Category I) - Manufacturing of Missiles, Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs), Torpedoes, Underwater Mines, Safety Arming Mechanism, Chaffs, Flares and Decoys.

2. Arms of Caliber Above 12.7mm (Category II) - Manufacturing of Aerial Bombs, Rockets, Loitering Munition.

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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