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Apollo Micro Systems successfully completes trails for limpet mines developed for Indian Navy

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Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
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Apollo Micro Systems has successfully completed blast trials for Limpet mines. These Limpet Mines are diver carried mines used in Naval Defence.

"We are the only Indian Company who has successfully developed this product for Indian Navy. This is a remarkable milestone for the company positioning it to be a provider of complete spectrum of underwater Mines right from Shallow waters, Deep Waters and Limpet Mine Categories building its strengths in underwater Electronic Warfare systems," said the company.

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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