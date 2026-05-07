Apollo Pipes consolidated net profit declines 89.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.24% to Rs 347.02 crore

Net profit of Apollo Pipes declined 89.88% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.24% to Rs 347.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 314.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 77.06% to Rs 7.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.49% to Rs 1104.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1181.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.