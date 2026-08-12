Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit declines 55.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.91% to Rs 178.26 crore

Net profit of Apollo Sindoori Hotels declined 55.44% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.91% to Rs 178.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 138.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.178.26138.283.533.606.087.662.074.711.763.95

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