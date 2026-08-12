Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit declines 55.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.91% to Rs 178.26 croreNet profit of Apollo Sindoori Hotels declined 55.44% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.91% to Rs 178.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 138.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales178.26138.28 29 OPM %3.533.60 -PBDT6.087.66 -21 PBT2.074.71 -56 NP1.763.95 -55
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