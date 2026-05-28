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Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit rises 25.46% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
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Sales rise 32.08% to Rs 182.35 crore

Net profit of Apollo Sindoori Hotels rose 25.46% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.08% to Rs 182.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 138.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.01% to Rs 10.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.59% to Rs 631.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 541.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales182.35138.06 32 631.66541.79 17 OPM %4.612.16 -4.643.45 - PBDT7.323.71 97 31.5521.39 47 PBT3.401.49 128 18.2212.07 51 NP2.712.16 25 10.507.72 36

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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