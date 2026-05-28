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Apollo Sindoori Hotels standalone net profit declines 25.52% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:24 AM IST
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Sales rise 22.86% to Rs 96.64 crore

Net profit of Apollo Sindoori Hotels declined 25.52% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.86% to Rs 96.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.89% to Rs 10.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.92% to Rs 354.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 308.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales96.6478.66 23 354.62308.57 15 OPM %6.893.57 -6.994.59 - PBDT5.543.53 57 22.2616.95 31 PBT3.742.33 61 16.1812.38 31 NP2.132.86 -26 10.2310.04 2

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

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