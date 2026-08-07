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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit rises 2608.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit rises 2608.62% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 12.76% to Rs 7397.79 crore

Net profit of Apollo Tyres rose 2608.62% to Rs 348.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.76% to Rs 7397.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6560.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7397.796560.76 13 OPM %11.7313.23 -PBDT834.89786.11 6 PBT444.15408.56 9 NP348.8712.88 2609

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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