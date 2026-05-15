Apollo Tyres gains after Q4 PAT climbs 242% YoY to Rs 631 crore

Apollo Tyres rallied 5.01% to Rs 421.85 after the company reported a 241.76% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 630.97 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 184.62 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations jumped 14.19% YoY to Rs 7,335.67 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 617.78 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 378.75 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company reported exceptional items amounting to Rs 456.13 crore during the quarter.

On the segmental front, revenue from the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) region increased 15% year-on-year to Rs 5,346.44 crore, while revenue from Europe rose 15.28% to Rs 2,180.25 crore. Revenue from other regions, however, declined 80.95% YoY to Rs 225.57 crore during the quarter.

For the full financial year FY26, the company posted a 22.39% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,372.42 crore, while revenue from operations grew 8.98% to Rs 28,470.60 crore compared with FY25. Onkar Kanwar, chairman, Apollo Tyres said Our performance in India remained robust, particularly in the replacement and OE segments, with truck-bus radials recording growth of over 20% in Q4. Our European Operations performed in line with prevailing market conditions. While ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to pose headwinds, we remain optimistic about sustained demand momentum in India, supported by positive rural sentiment. Meanwhile, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing AGM. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share already declared and paid during FY26, taking the total dividend for FY26 to Rs 6 per equity share, or 600%.