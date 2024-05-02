Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Tyres Ltd spurts 1.27%

May 02 2024
Apollo Tyres Ltd is quoting at Rs 516.6, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.38% in last one year as compared to a 25.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 71.25% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Apollo Tyres Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 516.6, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 22674.9. The Sensex is at 74695.99, up 0.29%. Apollo Tyres Ltd has risen around 10.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Apollo Tyres Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22479.9, up 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 516.25, up 2.21% on the day. Apollo Tyres Ltd is up 45.38% in last one year as compared to a 25.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 71.25% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 26.44 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

May 02 2024

