Apollo Tyres reports multifold jump in Q1 PAT to Rs 349 crore

Apollo Tyres reported a sharp increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 348.87 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 12.88 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue from operations grew 12.8% YoY to Rs 7,397.79 crore during the quarter.

Profit before exceptional items and tax increased 8.71% YoY to Rs 444.16 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 408.56 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 23.54 crore during the quarter.

On the segmental front, revenue from the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) region increased 14.49% YoY to Rs 5,528.75 crore, while revenue from Europe rose 10.30% to Rs 2,038.58 crore. Revenue from other regions, however, declined 79.82% YoY to Rs 229.81 crore.