Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.12 croreApoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.120.20 -40 OPM %-8.3315.00 -PBDT-0.010.03 PL PBT-0.010.03 PL NP00.02 -100
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