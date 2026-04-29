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Apt Packaging standalone net profit rises 1650.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 49.44% to Rs 6.62 crore

Net profit of Apt Packaging rose 1650.00% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.44% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 419.35% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 65.44% to Rs 22.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.624.43 49 22.5013.60 65 OPM %16.478.13 -13.028.82 - PBDT1.030.31 232 2.851.21 136 PBT0.700.04 1650 1.610.31 419 NP0.700.04 1650 1.610.31 419

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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