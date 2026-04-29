Apt Packaging standalone net profit rises 1650.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.44% to Rs 6.62 crore

Net profit of Apt Packaging rose 1650.00% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.44% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 419.35% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 65.44% to Rs 22.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.