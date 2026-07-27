Apt Packaging standalone net profit rises 18100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 125.63% to Rs 10.74 croreNet profit of Apt Packaging rose 18100.00% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 125.63% to Rs 10.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.744.76 126 OPM %20.117.14 -PBDT2.150.31 594 PBT1.820.01 18100 NP1.820.01 18100
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