Apt Packaging standalone net profit rises 18100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 125.63% to Rs 10.74 crore

Net profit of Apt Packaging rose 18100.00% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 125.63% to Rs 10.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.10.744.7620.117.142.150.311.820.011.820.01

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