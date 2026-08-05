Aptech consolidated net profit rises 13.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.06% to Rs 133.75 croreNet profit of Aptech rose 13.67% to Rs 7.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.06% to Rs 133.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 120.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales133.75120.43 11 OPM %6.816.09 -PBDT12.5411.74 7 PBT10.319.72 6 NP7.656.73 14
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