Aptus Finance India Pvt standalone net profit rises 5.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.50% to Rs 185.12 croreNet profit of Aptus Finance India Pvt rose 5.73% to Rs 68.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 64.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 185.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 172.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales185.12172.21 7 OPM %78.6382.64 -PBDT86.3787.14 -1 PBT86.1487.11 -1 NP68.2264.52 6
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