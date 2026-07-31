Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 19.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.38% to Rs 600.29 crore

Net profit of Aptus Value Housing Finance India rose 19.01% to Rs 260.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 219.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.38% to Rs 600.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 520.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.600.29520.2681.9484.43332.58288.67329.09285.55260.94219.25

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