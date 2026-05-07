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Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 26.04% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 5:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 18.66% to Rs 574.34 crore

Net profit of Aptus Value Housing Finance India rose 26.04% to Rs 260.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 207.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.66% to Rs 574.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 484.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.52% to Rs 942.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 751.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.24% to Rs 2192.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1750.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales574.34484.04 19 2192.241750.41 25 OPM %82.3384.47 -83.0084.52 - PBDT331.13274.30 21 1224.44986.90 24 PBT327.56270.96 21 1211.16974.84 24 NP260.95207.03 26 942.94751.25 26

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

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