Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 26.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.66% to Rs 574.34 crore

Net profit of Aptus Value Housing Finance India rose 26.04% to Rs 260.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 207.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.66% to Rs 574.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 484.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.52% to Rs 942.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 751.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.24% to Rs 2192.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1750.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.