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Aqueous zinc ion batteries emerging as a low-cost and sustainable alternative to lithium-ion batteries

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Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 2:32 PM IST
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A newly developed electrolyte additive can contribute to the development of safer, longer-lasting and more affordable rechargeable zinc batteries, according to a latest update from Ministry of Science & Technology.

Aqueous zinc ion batteries (AZIBs) are emerging as a low-cost, safe, and sustainable alternatives to lithium-ion batteries. However, their commercialization is hindered by zinc dendrite growth, hydrogen evolution reaction (HER), corrosion, and poor cycling stability. This study addresses these critical challenges through interface engineering rather than expensive material redesign. The work provides a practical and scalable strategy for extending battery life while maintaining safety and low cost which is essential for large-scale renewable energy storage applications.

The Ministry noted that technology can contribute to the development of safer, longer-lasting, and more affordable rechargeable batteries. Improved zinc-ion batteries can be used for renewable energy storage, backup power systems, and grid-scale energy storage. By enhancing battery lifetime and reducing performance degradation, the technology can lower maintenance costs and improve the reliability of sustainable energy infrastructure.

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

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