Aqueous zinc ion batteries emerging as a low-cost and sustainable alternative to lithium-ion batteries

A newly developed electrolyte additive can contribute to the development of safer, longer-lasting and more affordable rechargeable zinc batteries, according to a latest update from Ministry of Science & Technology.

Aqueous zinc ion batteries (AZIBs) are emerging as a low-cost, safe, and sustainable alternatives to lithium-ion batteries. However, their commercialization is hindered by zinc dendrite growth, hydrogen evolution reaction (HER), corrosion, and poor cycling stability. This study addresses these critical challenges through interface engineering rather than expensive material redesign. The work provides a practical and scalable strategy for extending battery life while maintaining safety and low cost which is essential for large-scale renewable energy storage applications.