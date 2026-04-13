Aqylon Nexus reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.99 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 179.14% to Rs 3.88 crore

Net loss of Aqylon Nexus reported to Rs 7.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 179.14% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 5.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 22.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 119.63% to Rs 13.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.