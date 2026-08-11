ARC Finance standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 233.33% to Rs 1.00 croreNet profit of ARC Finance rose 30.77% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 233.33% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.000.30 233 OPM %29.0080.00 -PBDT0.280.23 22 PBT0.230.18 28 NP0.170.13 31
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