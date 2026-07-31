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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Archean Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Archean Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.66% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 11.92% to Rs 327.20 crore

Net profit of Archean Chemical Industries declined 23.66% to Rs 30.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.92% to Rs 327.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 292.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales327.20292.36 12 OPM %20.5626.71 -PBDT67.4280.94 -17 PBT44.2258.01 -24 NP30.6840.19 -24

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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