Archean Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 74.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.92% to Rs 300.94 crore

Net profit of Archean Chemical Industries declined 74.93% to Rs 13.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.92% to Rs 300.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 345.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.10% to Rs 106.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 162.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.85% to Rs 1081.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1041.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.