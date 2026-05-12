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Archean Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 74.93% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales decline 12.92% to Rs 300.94 crore

Net profit of Archean Chemical Industries declined 74.93% to Rs 13.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.92% to Rs 300.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 345.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.10% to Rs 106.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 162.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.85% to Rs 1081.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1041.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales300.94345.58 -13 1081.051041.02 4 OPM %14.5225.55 -22.0930.18 - PBDT38.6695.81 -60 239.98343.33 -30 PBT15.8674.67 -79 147.10263.95 -44 NP13.4253.54 -75 106.86162.15 -34

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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