Archean Chemical Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Astra Microwave Products Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd and Sun TV Network Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 March 2026.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd and Sun TV Network Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 March 2026.

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd surged 2.10% to Rs 613 at 11:44 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6751 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5350 shares in the past one month.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd spiked 1.86% to Rs 907.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25234 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25336 shares in the past one month. Asahi India Glass Ltd soared 1.39% to Rs 822.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26480 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71488 shares in the past one month. Tech Mahindra Ltd rose 1.28% to Rs 1402.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45276 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72239 shares in the past one month.