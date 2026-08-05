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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Archidply Decor Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd, GACM Technologies Ltd, Indo Thai Securities Ltd and Best Agrolife Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 August 2026.

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd, GACM Technologies Ltd, Indo Thai Securities Ltd and Best Agrolife Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 August 2026.

Archidply Decor Ltd tumbled 10.46% to Rs 70.63 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 20 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 389 shares in the past one month.

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd lost 10.22% to Rs 90.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 48095 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6586 shares in the past one month.

GACM Technologies Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 0.63. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Thai Securities Ltd pared 9.99% to Rs 122.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22763 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71894 shares in the past one month.

Best Agrolife Ltd corrected 9.96% to Rs 20.43. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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