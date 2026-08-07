Archidply Industries consolidated net profit rises 885.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.84% to Rs 189.01 crore

Net profit of Archidply Industries rose 885.96% to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.84% to Rs 189.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 147.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.189.01147.857.365.8210.344.517.291.245.620.57

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