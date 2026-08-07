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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Archidply Industries consolidated net profit rises 885.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Archidply Industries consolidated net profit rises 885.96% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 27.84% to Rs 189.01 crore

Net profit of Archidply Industries rose 885.96% to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.84% to Rs 189.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 147.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales189.01147.85 28 OPM %7.365.82 -PBDT10.344.51 129 PBT7.291.24 488 NP5.620.57 886

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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