Archidply Industries consolidated net profit rises 885.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.84% to Rs 189.01 croreNet profit of Archidply Industries rose 885.96% to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.84% to Rs 189.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 147.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales189.01147.85 28 OPM %7.365.82 -PBDT10.344.51 129 PBT7.291.24 488 NP5.620.57 886
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content