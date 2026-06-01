Archies reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 44.48% to Rs 10.06 crore

Net Loss of Archies reported to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 44.48% to Rs 10.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.65% to Rs 55.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.