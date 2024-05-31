Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Archit Organosys consolidated net profit declines 7.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Archit Organosys consolidated net profit declines 7.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales decline 33.43% to Rs 30.99 crore

Net profit of Archit Organosys declined 7.73% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.43% to Rs 30.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.10% to Rs 3.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.42% to Rs 113.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 127.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.9946.55 -33 113.19127.78 -11 OPM %-0.556.25 -5.9514.78 - PBDT-0.073.69 PL 6.6118.54 -64 PBT-1.092.53 PL 0.9513.71 -93 NP1.791.94 -8 3.2811.35 -71

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

