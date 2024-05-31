Archit Organosys consolidated net profit declines 7.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.43% to Rs 30.99 crore

Net profit of Archit Organosys declined 7.73% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.43% to Rs 30.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.10% to Rs 3.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.42% to Rs 113.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 127.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

30.9946.55113.19127.78-0.556.255.9514.78-0.073.696.6118.54-1.092.530.9513.711.791.943.2811.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News