Archit Organosys standalone net profit declines 28.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.69% to Rs 37.08 crore

Net profit of Archit Organosys declined 28.92% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.69% to Rs 37.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.37.0833.209.0912.473.534.542.033.051.452.04

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