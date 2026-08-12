Archit Organosys standalone net profit declines 28.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.69% to Rs 37.08 croreNet profit of Archit Organosys declined 28.92% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.69% to Rs 37.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales37.0833.20 12 OPM %9.0912.47 -PBDT3.534.54 -22 PBT2.033.05 -33 NP1.452.04 -29
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