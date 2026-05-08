ARCL Organics consolidated net profit declines 50.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.59% to Rs 65.31 crore

Net profit of ARCL Organics declined 50.18% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.59% to Rs 65.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.91% to Rs 5.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.67% to Rs 272.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 250.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.