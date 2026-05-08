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ARCL Organics consolidated net profit declines 50.18% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales decline 9.59% to Rs 65.31 crore

Net profit of ARCL Organics declined 50.18% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.59% to Rs 65.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.91% to Rs 5.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.67% to Rs 272.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 250.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales65.3172.24 -10 272.31250.59 9 OPM %10.8612.39 -9.059.50 - PBDT6.128.28 -26 23.6221.96 8 PBT4.486.86 -35 17.6016.75 5 NP2.795.60 -50 5.1912.33 -58

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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