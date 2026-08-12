ARCL Organics consolidated net profit rises 128.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.58% to Rs 66.95 crore

Net profit of ARCL Organics rose 128.57% to Rs 9.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.58% to Rs 66.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.66.9567.3423.359.6114.816.3112.914.929.123.99

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