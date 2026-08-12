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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ARCL Organics consolidated net profit rises 128.57% in the June 2026 quarter

ARCL Organics consolidated net profit rises 128.57% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:25 PM IST
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Sales decline 0.58% to Rs 66.95 crore

Net profit of ARCL Organics rose 128.57% to Rs 9.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.58% to Rs 66.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales66.9567.34 -1 OPM %23.359.61 -PBDT14.816.31 135 PBT12.914.92 162 NP9.123.99 129

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:25 PM IST

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