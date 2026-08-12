Shares of Ardee Industries were currently trading at Rs 71.05 at 10:05 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 34.06% as compared with the issue price of Rs 53.

The stock debuted at Rs 73.60, marking a premium of 38.87% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 660 and a low of Rs 634.55. On the BSE, over 26.91 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Ardee Industries was subscribed 133.66 times. The issue opened for bidding on 05 August 2026 and it closed on 07 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 50 and 53 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale of 1,99,75,000 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 105.87 crore by existing shareholders, namely Sandeep Aggarwal and Nikunj Aggarwal. The objectives of the fresh issue included Rs 220 crore for funding working capital requirements, Rs 20 crore for repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes. The promoters were Sandeep Aggarwal, Nikunj Aggarwal and Esha Gupta. The promoters and promoter group held an aggregate of 23,31,25,700 equity shares, aggregating to 91.48% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding was expected to be around 67.62%.

Ardee Industries is engaged in the recycling and refining of non-ferrous metals, primarily lead and lead alloys, through the recovery of end-of-life batteries and metal scrap. The company caters to the energy storage, automotive, e-mobility and industrial sectors; exports its products to multiple countries, and operates a lead recycling facility in Andhra Pradesh with an installed capacity of 156,950 MTPA. It is also planning to expand its recycling capacity and diversify into plastic, tin and copper recycling. Ahead of the IPO, Ardee Industries, on 04 August 2026, raised Rs 127.75 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 2.41 crore shares at Rs 53 each to 7 anchor investors.