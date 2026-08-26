Ardee Industries standalone net profit rises 5.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.19% to Rs 338.81 crore

Net profit of Ardee Industries rose 5.96% to Rs 19.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.19% to Rs 338.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 250.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.338.81250.629.9013.4429.4328.2626.6825.4219.9018.78

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