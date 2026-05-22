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Arex Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales decline 2.06% to Rs 12.38 crore

Net loss of Arex Industries reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.06% to Rs 12.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.73% to Rs 1.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.93% to Rs 49.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales12.3812.64 -2 49.6451.14 -3 OPM %11.3113.92 -14.6316.01 - PBDT1.271.48 -14 6.287.79 -19 PBT0.110.35 -69 1.923.66 -48 NP-0.030.26 PL 1.482.63 -44

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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