Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arex Industries standalone net profit rises 3424.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Arex Industries standalone net profit rises 3424.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 26.71% to Rs 14.28 crore

Net profit of Arex Industries rose 3424.00% to Rs 8.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.71% to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.2811.27 27 OPM %23.6015.00 -PBDT3.311.40 136 PBT2.250.34 562 NP8.810.25 3424

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ACME Solar secures Rs 3,404 cr funding for 250 MW FDRE project

Ivalue Infosolutions consolidated net profit rises 52.26% in the June 2026 quarter

MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 364.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit rises 43.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 22.82% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story