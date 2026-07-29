Arex Industries standalone net profit rises 3424.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.71% to Rs 14.28 crore

Net profit of Arex Industries rose 3424.00% to Rs 8.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.71% to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.14.2811.2723.6015.003.311.402.250.348.810.25

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