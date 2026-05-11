Arfin India consolidated net profit rises 1186.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.00% to Rs 193.24 crore

Net profit of Arfin India rose 1186.79% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.00% to Rs 193.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 68.85% to Rs 15.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.36% to Rs 617.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 615.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.