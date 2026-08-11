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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arfin India consolidated net profit rises 276.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Arfin India consolidated net profit rises 276.85% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 3:20 PM IST
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Sales rise 95.45% to Rs 212.77 crore

Net profit of Arfin India rose 276.85% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 95.45% to Rs 212.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 108.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales212.77108.86 95 OPM %4.776.06 -PBDT5.842.52 132 PBT4.641.44 222 NP4.071.08 277

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 3:20 PM IST

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