Arfin India consolidated net profit rises 276.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 95.45% to Rs 212.77 croreNet profit of Arfin India rose 276.85% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 95.45% to Rs 212.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 108.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales212.77108.86 95 OPM %4.776.06 -PBDT5.842.52 132 PBT4.641.44 222 NP4.071.08 277
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