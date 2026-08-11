Arfin India consolidated net profit rises 276.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 95.45% to Rs 212.77 crore

Net profit of Arfin India rose 276.85% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 95.45% to Rs 212.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 108.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.212.77108.864.776.065.842.524.641.444.071.08

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