Arfin India rose 2.64% to Rs 98.30 after its wholly owned subsidiary, Arfin Titanium & Speciality Alloys (ATSAL), signed an MoU with Japan-based Toyo Denka Kogyo Co., JFE Shoji Corporation and JFE Shoji India for a strategic business collaboration.

The collaboration aims to explore opportunities related to the manufacture, supply, distribution and promotion of products and trade products while establishing a reliable long-term supply chain.

Under the arrangement, ATSAL proposes to manufacture products in India with technical support from Toyo Denka, while the JFE Shoji entities will coordinate commercial distribution and supply-chain activities. The parties will also explore long-term business opportunities and market development initiatives.