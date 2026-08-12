Aries Agro consolidated net profit rises 48.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.33% to Rs 185.86 crore

Net profit of Aries Agro rose 48.65% to Rs 14.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.33% to Rs 185.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 159.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.185.86159.7714.5913.6522.2916.9819.6214.4914.9110.03

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