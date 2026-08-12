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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aries Agro consolidated net profit rises 48.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Aries Agro consolidated net profit rises 48.65% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:25 AM IST
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Sales rise 16.33% to Rs 185.86 crore

Net profit of Aries Agro rose 48.65% to Rs 14.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.33% to Rs 185.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 159.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales185.86159.77 16 OPM %14.5913.65 -PBDT22.2916.98 31 PBT19.6214.49 35 NP14.9110.03 49

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

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