Aries Agro consolidated net profit rises 52.54% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Aries Agro rose 52.54% to Rs 7.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 11.38% to Rs 146.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 131.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.

