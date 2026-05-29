Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aries Agro reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Aries Agro reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 41.10% to Rs 179.22 crore

Net Loss of Aries Agro reported to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.10% to Rs 179.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 127.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.96% to Rs 42.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.94% to Rs 740.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 622.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales179.22127.02 41 740.06622.22 19 OPM %0.170.76 -12.0111.62 - PBDT-3.06-1.88 -63 71.1453.72 32 PBT-6.10-4.89 -25 60.2944.39 36 NP-4.42-3.69 -20 42.8534.02 26

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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