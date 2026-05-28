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Arihant Academy consolidated net profit rises 249.47% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 6:00 PM IST
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Sales rise 75.59% to Rs 15.68 crore

Net profit of Arihant Academy rose 249.47% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 75.59% to Rs 15.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 104.72% to Rs 9.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 56.39% to Rs 63.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales15.688.93 76 63.4340.56 56 OPM %33.486.16 -22.2113.71 - PBDT5.681.56 264 15.507.52 106 PBT4.880.98 398 12.405.65 119 NP3.320.95 249 9.114.45 105

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 6:00 PM IST

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