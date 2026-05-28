Arihant Academy consolidated net profit rises 249.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 75.59% to Rs 15.68 crore

Net profit of Arihant Academy rose 249.47% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 75.59% to Rs 15.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 104.72% to Rs 9.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 56.39% to Rs 63.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.