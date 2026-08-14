Arihant Academy consolidated net profit rises 4.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.54% to Rs 22.00 croreNet profit of Arihant Academy rose 4.59% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.54% to Rs 22.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales22.0017.25 28 OPM %16.1813.74 -PBDT3.883.16 23 PBT2.762.43 14 NP2.051.96 5
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