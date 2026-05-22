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Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 93.51% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 5.83% to Rs 49.04 crore

Net profit of Arihant Capital Markets declined 93.51% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.83% to Rs 49.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.41% to Rs 31.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.77% to Rs 205.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 247.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales49.0446.34 6 205.84247.32 -17 OPM %16.1532.05 -32.2637.62 - PBDT2.8111.36 -75 45.7077.02 -41 PBT1.9110.52 -82 42.2173.99 -43 NP0.507.70 -94 31.4658.70 -46

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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