Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 69.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.46% to Rs 77.91 croreNet profit of Arihant Capital Markets rose 69.21% to Rs 21.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.46% to Rs 77.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales77.9150.77 53 OPM %45.4039.98 -PBDT29.0617.10 70 PBT28.1616.27 73 NP21.4912.70 69
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