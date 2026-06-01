Arihant Foundations & Housing consolidated net profit declines 62.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 118.88% to Rs 147.61 crore

Net profit of Arihant Foundations & Housing declined 62.60% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 118.88% to Rs 147.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.10% to Rs 58.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 103.60% to Rs 420.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 206.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.