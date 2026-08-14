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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arihant Foundations & Housing consolidated net profit rises 47.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Arihant Foundations & Housing consolidated net profit rises 47.34% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
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Sales rise 62.56% to Rs 134.24 crore

Net profit of Arihant Foundations & Housing rose 47.34% to Rs 24.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 62.56% to Rs 134.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 82.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales134.2482.58 63 OPM %27.0526.50 -PBDT31.6121.46 47 PBT31.2721.31 47 NP24.0916.35 47

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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