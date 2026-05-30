Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arihant's Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Arihant's Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:36 AM IST
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Sales decline 77.78% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of Arihant's Securities reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 77.78% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.06% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.52% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.020.09 -78 0.220.27 -19 OPM %-1900.00-1300.00 -140.91244.44 - PBDT-0.38-1.17 68 0.310.66 -53 PBT-0.38-1.17 68 0.310.66 -53 NP-0.29-1.34 78 0.230.49 -53

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

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