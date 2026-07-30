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Arihant's Securities standalone net profit declines 10.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Arihant's Securities declined 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.030.01 200 OPM %400.001300.00 -PBDT0.120.13 -8 PBT0.120.13 -8 NP0.090.10 -10

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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